Twenty Øne Piløts Release “Christmas Saves the Year”

Twenty Øne Piløts have decided to spread along some holiday cheer with the mild-mannered “Christmas Saves the Year.” The track tops off an interesting year from the band who released their one-off, pandemic smash hit “Level of Concern” and won Favorite Artist – Alternative at the American Music Awards. Add that to nods for MTV Video Music Award – Best Alternative and Best Music Video From Home, MTV European Music Award – Best Alternative, People’s Choice Award – The Group of 2020, and Billboard Music Award – Top Rock Artist.

