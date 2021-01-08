Two Big Livestreams For David Bowie’s Birthday

Today would have been David bowie’s 74th birthday, and the late singer will be remembered with two big livestream events.

A star-studded tribute concert titled A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day! will feature artists like Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Duran Duran, and actor Gary Oldman – along with a number of musicians from Bowie’s live bands. It will stream at 9 pm EST at Rollinglivestudios.com, with part of the proceeds going to Save The Children.

Duran Duran delivers blazing cover of David Bowie’s "Five Years" https://t.co/oBPgbjJmJH pic.twitter.com/lH5Xh4vQm1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 8, 2021

Also streaming this weekend will be the stage musical Lazarus, the final project Bowie worked on before his death on Jan. 10th, 2016. It will stream at Dice.fm.

What are some ways that Bowie’s influence remains in pop culture five years after his death?