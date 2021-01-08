News

Chevelle Debut New Single “Self Destructor”

Posted on

Chevelle is kicking off the weekend by dropping a new single called “Self Destructor”.

The song is part of their new album, “NIRATIAS” which stands for: Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation.

The album is due out on March 5.

Chevelle’s last album, The North Corridor, came out in 2016.

What do you think of the new song?

