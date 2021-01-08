Chevelle Debut New Single “Self Destructor”

Chevelle is kicking off the weekend by dropping a new single called “Self Destructor”.
The song is part of their new album, “NIRATIAS” which stands for: Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation.
The album is due out on March 5.
Chevelle's Video for the first single 'SELF DESTRUCTOR' from the new album NIRATIAS, is available NOW!!! To pre-order your autographed copy on CD or VINYL or to purchase your own SELF DESTRUCTOR magic 8 ball just head to https://t.co/h5mLP9Xm5s
https://t.co/J27lpC0coX pic.twitter.com/ESq2aSxqI6
— Chevelle (@ChevelleInc) January 8, 2021
Chevelle’s last album, The North Corridor, came out in 2016.
What do you think of the new song?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.