Chevelle Debut New Single “Self Destructor”

Chevelle is kicking off the weekend by dropping a new single called “Self Destructor”.

The song is part of their new album, “NIRATIAS” which stands for: Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation.

The album is due out on March 5.

Chevelle's Video for the first single 'SELF DESTRUCTOR' from the new album NIRATIAS, is available NOW!!! To pre-order your autographed copy on CD or VINYL or to purchase your own SELF DESTRUCTOR magic 8 ball just head to https://t.co/h5mLP9Xm5s

Chevelle’s last album, The North Corridor, came out in 2016.

