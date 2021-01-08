These Rock Albums Will Turn 10 Years Old In 2021

It’s a sure sign you’re growing old – your favorite albums start to celebrate their 10th anniversary (And then their 20th anniversary, and then 30th…)

Some of the rock albums turning 10 in 2021 include the Black Keys’ breakout album El Camino, along with Foo Fighters’ Wasting Light and Five Finger Death Punch’s American Capitalist.

One of the strangest albums to come out in 2011? The Lou Reed + Metallica’s team-up Lulu.

77 Rock + Metal Albums You Didn’t Realize Were Turning 10 in 2021: https://t.co/DM8qkgNp9Q — Loudwire (@Loudwire) January 8, 2021

Finally, 2011 was the last time we heard from Limp Bizkit with Gold Cobra – maybe that’s not such a bad thing.

Do you have any favorite albums turning 10, 20, or 30 this year?