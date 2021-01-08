Boner Fight January 8, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: I WAS JUST THERE TO FILM HISTORY

A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia was among the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, filming as he stood among the crowd outside a door, rushed with them inside and then wandered through the halls along with the scores of others who had breached the building. The lawmaker, Derrick Evans, posted the video to his Facebook page, where he goes by “Derrick Evans – The Activist” on Wednesday afternoon, but he later deleted it. Mr. Evans, who was elected as a Republican state delegate in November, posted several videos from the events of the day, both narrating and joining in “Stop the Steal” chants with throngs of other Trump supporters. In the video that was deleted, he is among a crowd that shoved up against a door at the Capitol’s east front, some chanting and others loudly singing the national anthem. Those at the front appear to be trying to get inside, while Mr. Evans gives a running commentary on the attempts.

Boner Candidate #2: SHE SAID HITLER WAS RIGHT ABOUT ONE THING

CHICAGO (AP) — A growing number of Democrats called Thursday for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, a newly sworn-in Republican who quoted Adolf Hitler at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol this week. U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman, both Illinois Democrats, along with a contingent of state legislators circulating a petition, demanded Miller step down immediately. “There are some things that cross a very definite line and that was one of them,” said Schakowsky, who is Jewish. “At a moment like this, when emotions have been so high on all sides, to invoke the name of Hitler was about as inappropriate and wrong as you can get.”