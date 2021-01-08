Boner of the Day, January 8, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: NANCY THIS IS OUR DESK

Members of the pro-Trump mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday broke into the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while there. Trump-friendly media shared photos and videos from inside the office, and AFP photographer Saul Loeb took a photo of one such demonstrator sitting at a desk in Pelosi’s office. Another photo shows that someone left a folder on her desk with the writing, “WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN” in red ink. And yet another photo shows someone — with their face exposed and smiling for the camera — walking off with a lectern with the House Speaker logo on it, but it’s unclear if the lectern was taken from Pelosi’s office or from another location.

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS JUST THERE TO FILM HISTORY

A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia was among the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, filming as he stood among the crowd outside a door, rushed with them inside and then wandered through the halls along with the scores of others who had breached the building. The lawmaker, Derrick Evans, posted the video to his Facebook page, where he goes by “Derrick Evans – The Activist” on Wednesday afternoon, but he later deleted it. Mr. Evans, who was elected as a Republican state delegate in November, posted several videos from the events of the day, both narrating and joining in “Stop the Steal” chants with throngs of other Trump supporters. In the video that was deleted, he is among a crowd that shoved up against a door at the Capitol’s east front, some chanting and others loudly singing the national anthem. Those at the front appear to be trying to get inside, while Mr. Evans gives a running commentary on the attempts.

Boner Candidate #3: NO HE CAN’T

A Los Angeles, California-based comedian is putting his tummy where his mouth is with a flexible belly button that can blow a kiss. TikTok clips showcasing his umbilical gymnastics have gone viral online. “I grew up on a farm without cable,” Henry Drayton, 27, told Caters News Agency about the inspiration for his stomach-smacking stunt, which he reportedly perfected by messing “around in the mirror.”

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: ONE OF MANY…AND MORE TO COME

FREDERICK, Mary. — A marketing firm based in Maryland has fired an employee who wore his company badge when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick said in a statement Thursday that it was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar badge was seen inside the Capitol during the security breach. The statement said that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was fired for cause. No additional details were released.

Boner Candidate #2: COACH MALONE IS NO LONGER A PART OF THE UNIVERSITY

An assistant football coach at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga lost his job after smearing Stacey Abrams and the state of Georgia in a Twitter post that perpetuated unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, university officials said on Thursday. The coach, Chris Malone, was in his second season as an assistant and offensive line coach for the Mocs, according to a biography that was removed from the university’s athletics website.

Boner Candidate #3: SHE SAID HITLER WAS RIGHT ABOUT ONE THING

CHICAGO (AP) — A growing number of Democrats called Thursday for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, a newly sworn-in Republican who quoted Adolf Hitler at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol this week. U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman, both Illinois Democrats, along with a contingent of state legislators circulating a petition, demanded Miller step down immediately. “There are some things that cross a very definite line and that was one of them,” said Schakowsky, who is Jewish. “At a moment like this, when emotions have been so high on all sides, to invoke the name of Hitler was about as inappropriate and wrong as you can get.”

