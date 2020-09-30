The Vote Ready festival will feature at-home performances from 22 artists along with appearances from All Time Low, Ava Max, Electric Guest, Fitz & the Tantrums, Flor, grandson, Grouplove, Jack Harlow, Jax Andreson, JoJo, jxdn, Larkin Poe, MICHELLE, MILC, Misterwives, Pink Sweat$, Portugal. The Man, Raiche, Rival Sons, Rob Thomas, Royal & the Serpent, Tayla Parx, Wafia, White Reaper, and Why Don’t We.

The event will be hosted by Ayyde and Carly Henderson (MTV, ENews, Hollywire, and The Jam Show)

Utah voter registration deadlines are Oct. 23 to register online and by mail. To check your voter registration in order to RSVP head over to HeadCount.org. Early voting in Utah begins on October 20th and, of course, election day is November 3rd.

At HeadCount.org fans can register to vote, check/update their registration, and pledge to vote if they are under 18. Everyone who completes an action will receive an email from headcount with details on how to watch the event, this Friday at LiveXLive.com. Headcount will also be sending out reminder emails on Friday, the day of the show. There will also be an ‘add to calendar’ function for fans on the registration confirmation page.

HeadCount is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media.