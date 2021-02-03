Weezer Wishes Eddie Van Halen Could Hear Their ‘Tribute’ Album

Weezer’s upcoming album is a tribute to Van Halen – the band just wishes Eddie Van Halen could have heard it.

The album, titled Van Weezer, was originally set for a May 2020 release – but like many things in 2020, it was delayed due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, Eddie Van Halen didn’t make it to next year, passing away on October 6th.

‘Van Weezer’ release was postponed by pandemic until after guitarist’s death: https://t.co/ov99vVyVGy — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) February 3, 2021

Frontman Rivers Cuomo says he wishes Eddie could have heard the album, saying “I don’t know if it would have meant anything to him, but hit would have been cool for us.”

Van Weezer will finally be released on May 7th.

What made Eddie Van Halen such an influential musician? Will Van Weezer be a worthy tribute?