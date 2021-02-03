Stylist Claims Marilyn Manson Pointed A Gun At Her Head

Another disturbing allegation against Marilyn Manson has surfaced – this time from a stylist who worked with Manson on a 2011 photoshoot.

Stylist Love Bailey, who is trans, says Manson pointed a gun at her forehead and called her a homophobic slur, then began to laugh in a “really dark, aggressive tone”.

Bailey says she never brought up the story out of fear of being blacklisted in the industry.

Earlier this week, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of ‘horrific’ abuse during their relationship, while Manson called the allegations “distortions

of reality”. The singer has since been dropped by his record label and multiple TV shows.

