Wes Borland Releases New Christmas Album

Raise your hand if you were expecting a new Christmas album from Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland.

Well, it’s happening – Borland’s solo project Big Dumb Face just released a new album titled Christmas In The Cave Of Dagoth.

It doesn’t appear to be your typical holiday fare, judging by song titles like “Your Grandma Got You Khaki Slacks” and “El Greco’s Twisted Christmas.”

WES BORLAND's BIG DUMB FACE Streams New Christmas-Themed Album https://t.co/ge6UBqbGeM pic.twitter.com/ZbPKgKQRGW — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) December 13, 2021

The album is out now on digital and streaming platforms.

