Corey Taylor Plays A Character Named ‘Taco Tuesday’ In Upcoming Horror Film ‘Rucker’

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor plays a serial killer’s best friend in the upcoming horror flick Rucker.

The movie is about a trucker that is secretly a serial killer – with Taylor playing his best friend, a fellow named ‘Taco Tuesday’. His wife, Alicia Dove, also has a part in the film.

Taylor has been branching out into the horror world lately – he also appears in the upcoming horror movie Bad Candy, and has been working on his own movie screenplay.

Rucker will be available on-demand starting Jan. 4th.

What are some of your favorite acting performances by musicians?