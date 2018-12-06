Wes Borland Teases New Limp Bizkit Music

If you want a taste of the new album Limp Bizkit is working on, you should head over to Wes Borland’s Instagram. The nu-metal guitarist has been sharing short clips of some of the tracks. Borland previously hinted in November at the long-awaited, possibly titled Stampede of the Disco Elephants record, which will be their follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra. The clips are completely unfinished, and lacking frontman Fred Durst’s vocals, but it does give fans an idea of the direction the band is heading musically. Calling it “a very long and great day” in one of the posts, Borland reveals that they are “on track” to get the album out.

