Flea Teams Up With Fender For A New Signature Bass

When you think of the bass playing greats in rock, Flea is definitely one who comes to mind. So it’s about time that the Red Hot Chili Peppers co-founder got on the signature instrument train. Teaming up with Fender, the duo has released the Flea Signature Active Jazz Bass.

Available in two color variants, it won’t come cheap. List price is $1,699. But for that, Flea calls it a “workhorse,” adding, “You can beat the s*** out of it and it still rocks.”

What makes this bass stand out from others in stores is its custom pickup and active preamp which is “designed to capture Flea’s hyperkinetic energy both on and off stage.”

Check out the brand new Fender Flea Signature Series Active Jazz Bass (modeled by the legend himself) pic.twitter.com/YQGaK4gs8X — Bass Player Magazine (@BassPlayerNow) December 6, 2018