RIP Buzzcocks Singer Pete Shelley

Pete Shelley, lead singer of legendary punk band The Buzzcocks, has died at the age of 63. The Buzzcocks were formed in 1976 in Bolton, England and were a highly influential early punk band. The band announced the sad news on Twitter, calling Shelley “one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters” Shelley is believed to have died of a heart attack at his home in Estonia.

