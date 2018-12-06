Boner Fight for December 6th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1:THAT’S THE LAST TIME I GO TO DR. IGNORANT

An upstate mom blasted her dentist as “Dr. Ignorant” for telling her she needed to stop breastfeeding in an exam room. Mother-of-two Tiffany Elliott, from Irondequoit in suburban Rochester, said she was “beside herself” after being “shamed” by her dentist, Dr. Robin Craig, for starting to breastfeed her 9-month-old daughter, Ember, during her older daughter’s appointment. “I had Ember cradled and one hand at the bottom of my shirt, with ZERO skin exposed. Dr. Ignorant then says, ‘Ok I’m uncomfortable and whatever you are doing there needs to stop!’, while motioning around her chest with her hands frantically,” Elliott, 30, wrote on Facebook Saturday. “My jaw dropped you guys!” Elliott said she explained that based on a 1994 state law, she has a right to breastfeed her child in any public location. “Her ignorance and comfort level does NOT trump my baby’s needs,” she wrote. But Craig brushed it off, suggesting the family find a new dentist, Elliott said.

Boner Candidate #2:I WAS TIRED AND I THOUGHT I HEARD HIM OFFER ME A PLACE TO SIT DOWN

A Missouri woman is jailed on a felony sexual abuse charge after allegedly trying to force a man to perform oral sex on her, according to a court filing. Amy Nicole Parrino, 43, was arrested Sunday night after she repeatedly punched the victim and struck him with a belt, brass plate, and cell phone, cops allege. During the attack inside a Columbia residence, Parrino, who was naked, chased the man around the home before pushing him to the ground and sitting atop him. While perched on the man’s face, Parrino allegedly directed him to “eat my pussy.” The man told police that while Parrino was on top of him, he was briefly unable to breathe and was “scared to death,” as first reported by the Columbia Daily Tribune. The man told cops that he asked Parrino to leave him alone and that he “didn’t want to do anything sexual” with her. According to a probable cause affidavit, cops noted that the victim had cuts on his arms and nose, and red marks on his chest (which the man said resulted from Parrino hitting him with the belt).Parrino, seen above, and the victim live together, cops say.