Boner of the Day for February 13th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: RETRIBUTION, RETRIBUTION, RETRIBUTION.
Four Democratic led states has had $600M in HIV and STD funds suspesneded under Trump’s CDC. In September the CDC began revising policies because the previous efforts to pursue health equity were “ideologically-laden” and had “undermined core American values.” California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota will have funds cut to their local public health agencies, hospitals, NGOs and universities. Groups that supported children’s gender transition or provided social programs for LGBTQ+ adults will lose funding as well. Attorney general’s in the four states set to lose funding have sued to block the cuts.
Boner Candidate #2: IS SNORTING COCAINE OFF OF A TOILET SEAT SOMETHING TO BRAG ABOUT?
RFK Jr. went on the Theo Von Podcast to tell everyone that he’s not afraid of germs because he snorted cocaine off of a toilet seat. “Theo and I know each other — can I say where we know each other?” Kennedy started, “We’ve been in recovery together for years.” Von replied, “That’s where we met each other, like 7 a.m. meetings above the bank over there. That was a good meeting.” Kennedy stated, “They shut those down during Covid,” and Von called that “heartbreaking.” “We still did live meetings every day during Covid,” Kennedy rambled, “We moved from the bank — there was about 15 of us. we moved from the bank and we got into the Palisades Playhouse, which burned down during the fire. But it was kind of a pirate group. I mean, for me…I said, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting every day, and I said, ‘I’m not scared of a germ; I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. And I know this disease will kill me if I don’t treat it, which means, for me, going to (addiction recovery) meetings every day. For me, it was survival.”
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: THE JEWS JUST NEED TO GET OVER THE HOLOCAUST.
Utah Sen. John Curtis is voting against Jeremy Carl’s nomination for a top post at the State Department. “After reviewing his record and participating in today’s hearing, I do not believe that Jeremy Carl is the right person to represent our nation’s best interests in international forums, and I find his anti-Israel views and insensitive remarks about the Jewish people unbecoming of the position for which he has been nominated.” Jeremy Carl has removed around 5,000 social media posts that fueled conspiracy theories amongst other damning things, according to CNN. “No person who thinks Jews should get over the Holocaust and spreads pernicious Jewish stereotypes can claim to have the character or judgment necessary to serve as a diplomat for this country,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, stated this week.