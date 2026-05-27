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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 27th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Saturday May 30th:

  • Club 90’s BTS Night at The Depot
  • Tash Sultana at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Kesha at Utah First

Sunday May 31st: 

  • Swamp Lizzo at Soundwell

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • Arcangel at The Union on November 18
  • Legend Zeppelin at The Depot on Saturday, August 8th
  • Quicksand & Bane at The Depot on Friday, August 21st
  • Hunter Hayes at The Depot on Tuesday, September 29th
  • Adéla at The Depot on Friday, October 2nd
  • Catch Your Breath at The Depot on Saturday, October 24th 
  • Periphery at The Union on Tuesday November 3rd
  • Matt Hansen at The Depot on Saturday, December 5th
  • Dragonforce at The Depot on Wednesday, December 9th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village– 15th – 6/27 – Link
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link 
  • 2026 FitCon Expo – 5/29-5/30 – Link 

Friday the 29th:

  • Curbside Theater and Dance Circus Cabaret at the Asher Adams – Link 
  • ” Vienna’s Creations presents The Farmers Market at Farr West – Smith Family Park – 5-9pm- Link 

Saturday the 30th:

  • 2026 Spring Garden Fair at Conservation Garden Park – Link 
  • Fireweed Market: An All-Ages Salt Lake City Art Market at The Lot HK Brewing Co Taproom – Link 
  • MEALS ON WHEELS ART DISKO FOOD DRIVE at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Secondhand Serenade at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Tash Sultana – North American Tour 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Link 

Sunday the 31st:

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Big Head Todd and The Monsters – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
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