Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 27th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Saturday May 30th:
- Club 90’s BTS Night at The Depot
- Tash Sultana at Sandy Amphitheater
- Kesha at Utah First
Sunday May 31st:
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Swamp Lizzo at Soundwell
On sale Thursday at 10am:
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Arcangel at The Union on November 18
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Legend Zeppelin at The Depot on Saturday, August 8th
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Quicksand & Bane at The Depot on Friday, August 21st
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Hunter Hayes at The Depot on Tuesday, September 29th
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Adéla at The Depot on Friday, October 2nd
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Catch Your Breath at The Depot on Saturday, October 24th
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Periphery at The Union on Tuesday November 3rd
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Matt Hansen at The Depot on Saturday, December 5th
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Dragonforce at The Depot on Wednesday, December 9th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village– 15th – 6/27 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- 2026 FitCon Expo – 5/29-5/30 – Link
Friday the 29th:
- Curbside Theater and Dance Circus Cabaret at the Asher Adams – Link
- ” Vienna’s Creations presents The Farmers Market at Farr West – Smith Family Park – 5-9pm- Link
Saturday the 30th:
- 2026 Spring Garden Fair at Conservation Garden Park – Link
- Fireweed Market: An All-Ages Salt Lake City Art Market at The Lot HK Brewing Co Taproom – Link
- MEALS ON WHEELS ART DISKO FOOD DRIVE at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Secondhand Serenade at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Tash Sultana – North American Tour 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Link
Sunday the 31st:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Big Head Todd and The Monsters – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link