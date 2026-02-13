Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 13th, 2026

Goat – animated sports story, with a goat – theaters – 3 stars 

A small goat with big dreams gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball, a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. via IMDB

Director: Tyree Dillihay Adam Rosette

Starring: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry

 

Scarlet – spectacular Japanese animation – some theaters – 3 1/2 stars 

A medieval princess on a quest to avenge her father’s death awakens in a realm between life and death, where she encounters an idealistic young man from the present day who shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. via IMDB

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Starring: Mana Ashida, Masaki Okada, Masachika Ichimura

 

Wuthering Heights – classic romance, steamy – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. via IMDB

Director: Emerald Fennell

Starring: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau

 

___________

Next Week:

 • Pillion

 • How to Make a Killing

 • I Can Only Imagine 2

