Who Was The Best Punk Drummer Of The 90’s?

Shutterstock

Punk Rock exploded in the ’90s, in part due to a crop of hard-hitting drummers holding down the beat. So who was the best punk drummer of the era?

The folks at AltPress.com just put out their own Top 10 list, starting with Nirvana’s Dave Grohl and Green Day’s Tre Cool – declaring them the John Bonham and Keith Moon of their era.

Other punk drummers getting a nod include Fugazi’s Brendan Canty, Elastica’s Justin Welch, and David Sandstrom of Refused.

Who are some of your favorite punk drummers? How important is a great drummer for a punk band?