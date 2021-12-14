‘Skario Kart’ Album Covers Of Mario Kart 64 Soundtrack In Ska

Shutterstock

A new album combines two of the best things about the late 90’s – Mario Kart 64 and the ska craze.

Skario Kart: A Ska Tribute to Mario Kart 64 features 16 ska artists covering tracks from the iconic 1996 game in full ska style.

It’s the latest project from GameGrooves, whose previous efforts include a folk tribute to Banjo-Kazooie and a pop-punk tribute to Ocarnia Of Time.

You can stream Skario Kart for free at gamegrooves.bandcamp.com.

Be honest – were you a ska fan back in the day? Why did the movement die out?