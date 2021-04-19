X96 I.P.O. | April 18, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Gary Numan “Intruder”
- Arkells featuring K. Flay “You Can Get It”
- Dreamers featuring Big Boi “Plam Reader”
- Half Alive “What’s Wrong”
- Death From Above 1979 “Modern Guy”
- Imagine Dragons “Cutthroat”
- St. Vincent “Pay Your Way in Pain”
- Fitz “Head Up Hight”
- The Offspring “This is Not Utopia”
- Mansionair “More”
- Cinders “Afternoon”
- Garbage “The Men Who Rule the World”
- The Black Keys “Crawling Kingsnake”
- Almost Monday “Live Forver”
