Boner Fight for April 19, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: CAVIEZEL WARNS THE WORLD ABOUT ADRENOCHROME
Jim Caviezel, the man who played Jesus in ‘Passion of the Christ’, is spreading a conspiracy theory where he believes children are having their blood replaced by a chemical. via TMZ
Boner Candidate #2: BOLTS IN THE PETROGLYPHS
Colorado climber is taking a lot of heat for putting climbing bolts into the middle of petroglyphs that are thousands of years old in Moab. via Fox 13 Now
