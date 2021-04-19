Boners

Boner Fight for April 19, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: CAVIEZEL WARNS THE WORLD ABOUT ADRENOCHROME

Jim Caviezel, the man who played Jesus in ‘Passion of the Christ’, is spreading a conspiracy theory where he believes children are having their blood replaced by a chemical. via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: BOLTS IN THE PETROGLYPHS

Colorado climber is taking a lot of heat for putting climbing bolts into the middle of petroglyphs that are thousands of years old in Moab. via Fox 13 Now

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top