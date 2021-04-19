GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for April 19, 2021

Posted on

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel released the trailer for the new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. via Collider

Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Recent stats show that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series cost approximately $465 million to make. via The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix gets Rights to ‘Gundam’ Live-Action Movie

Netfilx will make the new Live Action Movie Gundam with Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct. via Variety

 

 

