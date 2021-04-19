Geek News on the Radio for April 19, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marvel released the trailer for the new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. via Collider
Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Recent stats show that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series cost approximately $465 million to make. via The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix gets Rights to ‘Gundam’ Live-Action Movie
Netfilx will make the new Live Action Movie Gundam with Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct. via Variety
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.