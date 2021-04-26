News

X96 I.P.O. | April 25, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Royal Blood “Boilermaker”
  • Rightfield “Gone!”
  • The Joy Formidable “Into the Blue”
  • Twin XL “Slow Heart”
  • Cannons “Bad Dream”
  • Meg Meyers “The Underground”
  • Said the Whale “Honeylungs”
  • Arkells featuring K. Flay “You Can Get It”
  • Fitz “Head Up High”
  • Mansionair “More”
  • Cinders “Afternoon”
  • Almost Monday “Live Forever”
  • Black Pistol Fire “Look Alive”
  • Alfie Templeman “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody”

