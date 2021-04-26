X96 I.P.O. | April 25, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Royal Blood “Boilermaker”
- Rightfield “Gone!”
- The Joy Formidable “Into the Blue”
- Twin XL “Slow Heart”
- Cannons “Bad Dream”
- Meg Meyers “The Underground”
- Said the Whale “Honeylungs”
- Arkells featuring K. Flay “You Can Get It”
- Fitz “Head Up High”
- Mansionair “More”
- Cinders “Afternoon”
- Almost Monday “Live Forever”
- Black Pistol Fire “Look Alive”
- Alfie Templeman “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.