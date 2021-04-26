Geek News on the Radio for April 26th, 2021

‘Captain America 4’ in the Works

After the finale of Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an announcement for a 4th Captain America movie was made. Practically nothing is known about the movie yet, including casting and plot.

via The Hollywood Reporter

All 8 Fast & Furious Movies will be Free in Theatres.

In anticipation of Fast and the Furious 9, AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will be showing all the previous Fast and Furious movies for free.

via Gizmodo

Marvel Wants to Trick you into Watching Basketball

May 3rd’s Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans match will feature an alternate cast, and presentation that tells a Space-Jam-like story about basketball player being recruited to fight an alien invasion based on their performance in the game.

via Marvel

Helmer Justin Simien will Direct Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Helmer Justin Simien made a name for himself after ‘Dear White People’ and ‘Bad Hair.’ Now he’s in talks to direct a movie about one of Disney Land’s most popular rides.

via Deadline