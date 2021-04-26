Boner Fight for April 26th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOU LOOK PRETTY HOT SO LET ME KNOW IF THERE’S A PROBLEM WITH THE RENT.
A Utah landlord attempted to exploit a renter for sexual favors when she was unable to pay rent. Luckily, the victim reached out to authorities.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS STUFF WILL CURE COVID, CANCER AND AUTISM, GUARANTEED.
The Genesis II Church of Healing promoted a fake, and possibly harmful ‘miracle cure.’ The miracle cure in question would convert to chlorine dioxide when ingested, similar to industrial bleach solutions.
