Music

X96 I.P.O. | April 7, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The Interrupters “I Gave You Everything”
  • Grandson “Apologize”
  • Hot Chip “Hungry Child”
  • The Lumineers “Gloria”
  • Karen O & Dangermouse “Turn the Light”
  • Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
  • Cage the Elephant featuring Beck “Night Running”
  • Vampire Weekend “Unbearably White”
  • Dominic Fike “3 Nights”
  • Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
  • Dylan Cartlidge “Monster Under My Bed”
  • Weezer “Too Many Thoughts in My Head”

Comments
