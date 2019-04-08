X96 I.P.O. | April 7, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The Interrupters “I Gave You Everything”
- Grandson “Apologize”
- Hot Chip “Hungry Child”
- The Lumineers “Gloria”
- Karen O & Dangermouse “Turn the Light”
- Modest Mouse “Poison the Well”
- Cage the Elephant featuring Beck “Night Running”
- Vampire Weekend “Unbearably White”
- Dominic Fike “3 Nights”
- Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
- Dylan Cartlidge “Monster Under My Bed”
- Weezer “Too Many Thoughts in My Head”
