News

X96 I.P.O. | June 6, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Foo Fighters “Makeing a Fire”
  • Orson Wilds “dec 19”
  • Rightfield “Gone!”
  • Holly Humberstone “The Walls are Way Too Thin”
  • Idles “Damaged Goods”
  • Stereo Ranger “I Wonder”
  • Surf Curse “Freaks”
  • The Offspring “We Never Have Sex Anymore”
  • Twi Shadow “Get Closer”
  • Meg Meyers “The Underground”
  • Jungle “Talk About It”
  • Billie Elish “Lose Cause”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top