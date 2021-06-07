X96 I.P.O. | June 6, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Foo Fighters “Makeing a Fire”
- Orson Wilds “dec 19”
- Rightfield “Gone!”
- Holly Humberstone “The Walls are Way Too Thin”
- Idles “Damaged Goods”
- Stereo Ranger “I Wonder”
- Surf Curse “Freaks”
- The Offspring “We Never Have Sex Anymore”
- Twi Shadow “Get Closer”
- Meg Meyers “The Underground”
- Jungle “Talk About It”
- Billie Elish “Lose Cause”
