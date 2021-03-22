X96 I.P.O. | March 21, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Twin XL “Slow Heart”
- Sir Chloe “Michelle”
- Girl in Red “Serotonin”
- St. Vincent “Pay Your Way in Pain”
- 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
- Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
- Royal Blood “Typhoons”
- Mike Shinoda, Upsahl, & Iann Dior “Happy Endings”
- Mansionair “More”
- Grouplove “Deadline”
- Porter Robinson “Look at the Sky”
- Slothrust “Cranium”
- Black Pistol Fire “Look Alive”
- Almost Monday “Live Forever”
