X96 I.P.O. | March 21, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Twin XL “Slow Heart”
  • Sir Chloe “Michelle”
  • Girl in Red “Serotonin”
  • St. Vincent “Pay Your Way in Pain”
  • 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
  • Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
  • Royal Blood “Typhoons”
  • Mike Shinoda, Upsahl, & Iann Dior “Happy Endings”
  • Mansionair “More”
  • Grouplove “Deadline”
  • Porter Robinson “Look at the Sky”
  • Slothrust “Cranium”
  • Black Pistol Fire “Look Alive”
  • Almost Monday “Live Forever”

