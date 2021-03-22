Geek News on the Radio for March 22nd, 2021

A Black and White version of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ has been announced

HBO Max will be the home of a black and white Justice League titled: ‘Justice League – Justice is Grey.’

via Screen Rant

Batwoman’s Kate Kane returns altered, and played by Wallis Day

The question of ‘what happened to Kate Kane?’ Is finally being answered with Wallis Day stepping into the role formaly played by Ruby Rose.

via Deadline

Marvel’s new LGBTQ Captain America character has been introduced

A day after announcing that Chris Evans won’t be reprising his role, Aaron Fischer was announced to be the next shield barer. Aaron is an openly gay man who fights for runaways, and homeless people who otherwise couldn’t defend themselves.

via Yard Barker

Disneyland will be reopening after roughly 370 days of closure

Thanks to the vaccines, Disneyland will be opening it’s doors to California locals on April 30th.

via The Los Angeles Times

‘Toys R us’ will be under control of WHP Global

WHP Global has recently purchased a controlling stake in Toys R us’s parent company Tru Kids Inc.

via Cision