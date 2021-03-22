Geek News on the Radio for March 22nd, 2021

A Black and White version of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ has been announced
HBO Max will be the home of a black and white Justice League titled: ‘Justice League – Justice is Grey.’
Batwoman’s Kate Kane returns altered, and played by Wallis Day
The question of ‘what happened to Kate Kane?’ Is finally being answered with Wallis Day stepping into the role formaly played by Ruby Rose.
Marvel’s new LGBTQ Captain America character has been introduced
A day after announcing that Chris Evans won’t be reprising his role, Aaron Fischer was announced to be the next shield barer. Aaron is an openly gay man who fights for runaways, and homeless people who otherwise couldn’t defend themselves.
Disneyland will be reopening after roughly 370 days of closure
Thanks to the vaccines, Disneyland will be opening it’s doors to California locals on April 30th.
‘Toys R us’ will be under control of WHP Global
WHP Global has recently purchased a controlling stake in Toys R us’s parent company Tru Kids Inc.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.