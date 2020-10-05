X96 I.P.O. | October 4, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- JXDN “So What”
- Misterwives “3 Small Words”
- Biffy Clyro “Tiny Indoor Furniture”
- The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
- Bastille “Survivin'”
- The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
- Lime Cordiale “Robbery”
- Smashing Pumpkins “Cyr”
- Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
- Beabadoobee “Care”
- Cannons “Fire For You”
- Romy “Lifetime”
- The Struts fearturing Albert Hammond Jr. “Another Hit of Showmanship”
- Royal and the Serpent “Overwhelmed”
- Saint Motel “Preach”
- Tool “Pnuma”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.