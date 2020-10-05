News

X96 I.P.O. | October 4, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • JXDN “So What”
  • Misterwives “3 Small Words”
  • Biffy Clyro “Tiny Indoor Furniture”
  • The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
  • Bastille “Survivin'”
  • The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
  • Lime Cordiale “Robbery”
  • Smashing Pumpkins “Cyr”
  • Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
  • Beabadoobee “Care”
  • Cannons “Fire For You”
  • Romy “Lifetime”
  • The Struts fearturing Albert Hammond Jr. “Another Hit of Showmanship”
  • Royal and the Serpent “Overwhelmed”
  • Saint Motel “Preach”
  • Tool “Pnuma”

Comments
