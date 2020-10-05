Geek News on the Radio for October 5th, 2020

New look at Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’

Regal Cinemas Suspending Operations at All U.S. Locations

The second-largest cinema chain in the U.S. is closing all of its locations nationwide after reopening in August, escalating the pandemic-driven crisis facing the entertainment industry. Cineworld Group CNWGY -50.00% PLC’s Regal Entertainment Group’s decision to suspend operations at its more than 500 locations this coming Thursday follows a cascade of postponements for big-budget Hollywood films, most recently the James Bond title “No Time to Die.” The studio behind the film, MGM Holdings Inc., said Friday that it was delaying the film for the second time, to next April from this November. It had originally been scheduled for release in April of this year. Cineworld is the second-largest movie-theater operator on a global basis as well as in the U.S., after AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The suspension of operations includes its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in the U.K.

‘The Witches’ Trailer: Robert Zemeckis’ Remake Flies to HBO Max for a Surprise October Debut

Robert Zemeckis‘ new adaptation of The Witches, based on the beloved 1983 supernatural children’s novel by Roald Dahl, is skipping theaters and heading straight to HBO Max. Originally set to open in theaters on October 9, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pushed Warner Bros. to take the film off the release calendar. But now the studio is taking a page from Disney’s book and dropping it exclusively on its WarnerMedia streaming service this October — just in time for spooky season. Watch The Witches trailer below.

Jamie Foxx Confirms Electro’s Return, Teases Live-Action Spider-Verse

Yesterday brought word that Marvel Studios is giving Jamie Foxx another shot at playing Electro in their as-yet-untitled third Spider-Man film. It goes without saying that this came as a big surprise. After all, Foxx played the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, whose critical and financial shortcomings paved the way for Marvel to reboot the franchise (again) with Tom Holland playing the webslinger. But this is nothing compared to the bombshell that Foxx himself may have accidentally dropped on fans earlier today. Foxx recently took to Instagram to confirm his involvement with Spider-Man 3. He also promised that this time, Max Dillon’s alter-ego won’t have blue skin. This suggests that Marvel’s take on the villain will be a complete revamp of his last big-screen appearance. Normally, this would put an end to speculation over whether the new film features any interdimensional travel that would, in theory, allow the MCU to crossover with other live-action Spider-Man universes. However, Foxx included another image that got the rumor mill back up and running again. He must have realized that he made a mistake, because he quickly deleted the post. But not before a few savvy social media users took screenshots. You can view one of these via Twitter below.

Seth MacFarlane confirms that work is continuing on The Orville season 3

Back in July of last year, it was announced that Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville would be making the switch from Fox to Hulu for its third season, although more than a year later we’re yet to hear any kind of update on the future adventures of Captain Ed Mercer and the crew of the USS Orville. MacFarlane certainly has a lot on his plate at the moment; on top of his commitments to the animated series Family Guy and American Dad!, MacFarlane signed a bumper $200 million multi-year deal with NBCUniversal earlier this year, prompting rumours that he may be turning his attention away from The Orville in favour of new projects. However, it seems the third season remains on the cards (for the time being, at least), with MacFarlane reassuring fans of the sci-fi comedy series on Instagram that: “We are working on it. We’re working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we’re working on it.”

Conan The Barbarian TV Series In Works At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has put in development an epic live-action series based on Conan, the iconic sword-and-sorcery character created by writer Robert E. Howard, I have learned. I hear the project, from Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler’s Pathfinder Media, is the first in a deal between Netflix and Conan Properties International, owned by Malmberg’s Cabinet Entertainment. The pact gives Netflix the exclusive option to acquire rights to the Conan literary library and develop works across TV and film, both live-action and animated. The move would fit into Netflix’s strategy of acquiring globally recognizable IP to build an universe of films and TV series, including Roald Dahl’s novels, The Chronicles of Narnia books and comics publisher Millarworld.

