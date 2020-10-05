Boner Fight for October 5th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: CROWDS GATHER TO PROTEST MASKS

People gathered Friday at Provo Courthouse for the Utah Freedom Rally, an event to protest the recent mask mandate ordered by the county commission. Utah County residents have been some of the most vocal against mask requirements, holding several protests and demonstrations. This is despite Utah County having one of the highest rates of COVID-19.

Boner Candidate #2: THAT MASK IN NOTHING BUT A PROP

Washington(CNN) A senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign claimed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden uses face masks as a “prop,” two days after the President was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Senior campaign adviser Jason Miller, when pressed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the rallies Trump has held in recent weeks where supporters are largely maskless and standing within six feet of one another in clear violations of federal health guidelines, said Sunday that Trump’s team takes health guidelines meant to curb the spread of the deadly disease “very seriously.” “It’s why we give everyone coming to rallies or events, we give them a mask. We check their temperature. You know, I would say that with regard to Joe Biden, I think too often he’s used the mask as a prop,” Miller said. “(Wearing a) mask is very important, but even if he’s — he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on.” Trump, who has frequently mocked Biden’s consistent use of a face mask, was hospitalized Friday afternoon, hours after he announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

