Bill Frost on TV for November 25th, 2024

Dear Santa (Movie, Monday Nov. 25, Paramount+)
Get Millie Black (New Series, Monday Nov. 25, HBO/Max)
Family Guy: Gift of the White Guy (Christmas Special, Monday Nov. 25, Hulu)
Our Little Secret (Movie, Wednesday Nov. 27, Netflix)
The Madness (New Series, Thusday Nov. 28, Netflix)
Sweethearts (Movie, Thursday Nov. 28, Max)
The Agency (New Series, Friday Nov. 29, Paramount+)
Beatles ’64 (Documentary, Friday Nov. 29, Disney+)
Nutcrackers (Movie, Friday Nov. 29, Hulu)
