Geek News on the Radio for November 25th, 2024

Lord of the Rings movie popcorn bucket

Coming December 13th for $33!

Idris Elba in live action He-Man movie

Idris Elba is set to be in the Masters of the Universe movie in 2026! Read more here!

Muppet Vision 3D is closing in Florida

The Muppet Vision in California Adventure has been closed nearly a decade now but was still open in in the Disney World location in Florida. Unfortunately, that is now closing too. Read more here!

LOST is most streamed show recently

According to Nielsen ratings, the show Lost is one of the stopped streamed shows in the past month. Why? No one particularly know since the show is over 20 years old. Read more here!