Boner of the Day for November 25th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YES, YOU WERE JUST BEING STUPID.
Florida man Cody Gudenkauf is being charged with misuse of a laser device after pointing a laser at a police helicopter. “Aiming a laser at our units in the air is reckless and dangerous. Our Aviation Section was just trying to do their job when they had to handle this serious interference. This behavior will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. When asked why he used the laser pointer towards the helicopter, Gudenkauf said he “was just being stupid.”
via Fox 56
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: DO THESE GUYS REALLY THINK THEY’RE FUNNY?
Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump Jr. all recently were making “jokes” on social media about what MSNBC shows they would like to personally host if Musk were to buy the news network. “Ok @elonmusk & @joerogan. Since this is getting interesting I’ll throw my hat in the ring as well. I’ll mimic Lawrence O’Donnell… minus the castration of course. That’s a bridge too far,” said Trump Jr. in response to Joe Rogan saying, “If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies.”
via Huffington Post
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT EVIDENCE DO YOU HAVE THAT THE DEATH IS SUSPICIOUS?
Early last Tuesday morning, police and fire units responded to a fire at a home in Philadelphia. When they came onto the scene, the source of the fire was found to be a man engulfed in flames in the driveway. Police have ruled the death as suspicious, as there was a gas can, and matches found near the unidentified man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation into his death is ongoing.
via AOL