Bill Frost TV May 18th, 2026

You’re Killing Me (New series, Monday May 18, Acorn TV)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 7, Tuesday May 19, History)
The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? (New docuseries, Tuesday May 19, Hulu)
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (New series, Wednesday May 20, Apple TV)
Jack Ryan: Ghost War (Movie, Wednesday May 20, Prime Video)
The Boroughs (New series, Thursday May 21, Netflix)
Ladies First (New series, Friday May 22, Netflix)
Mating Season (New series, Friday May 22, Netflix)
Rick & Morty (Season 9, Sunday May 24, Adult Swim)
Bad Thoughts (Season 2, Sunday May 24, Netflix)
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