Boner Candidate #1: WHAT’S FOR DESSERT?

Three students at Medomak Valley High School, Maine, were served and consumed potting soil during a school dinner event. The soil had been baked earlier in the day by a teacher and their students to sterilize it for testing plant growth. The baking dish containing the dirt was covered with foil and placed aside from food prep areas. During the rush to deliver food to people, staff had accidentally included the dirt dish. The three has mistook the dirt for some sort of chocolate dessert and shoveled some in their mouths before realizing their mistake. School administration emphasized that this was an accident and not a prank.

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Boner Candidate #2: DISGUSTING, REPULSIVE, HURTFUL

The NYPD is conducting an investigation following the raising of a swastika flag on the campus on New York University. The flag resembled a purple Israeli flag, with the Star of David, however inside of the star was the NYU torch emblem and a large swastikas on either side of the symbol. “We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park…we are one community. We protect each other,” said a NYU spokesperson. “It’s just disgusting, actually. Kind of repulsive,” commented a graduating senior. Students has spoke up to express that the display does not reflect their experience at NYU or their views. “Everyone at NYU is always very welcoming, and whenever I see this sort of thing it’s honestly shocking.”

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Boner Candidate #3: I WAS LATE FOR MY SHIFT

Kenneth Kolarsky, a pediatric emergency medical physician, has been sentenced to over a year in prison after he hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The victim, Nicolas Hernandez-Mendoza, was crossing the street during a crosswalk safety light, when the Oregon doctor hit him with his car. “Upon striking Hernandez-Mendoza, the defendant stopped the vehicle, drove around his unconscious body in the roadway, and then fled the scene,” the statement reads. The victim was still alive as Kolarsky drove away. Hernandez-Mendoza, later died during surgery following the crash. with further investigation, it was revealed that Kolarskly has arrived at work 20 minutes after the crash. Kolarsky was on his way to work at Silverton Hospital when he had fatally struck the man. “This is someone we’re supposed to trust and sometimes put our lives in his hands, and in that moment, I think he had my dad’s life in his hands but he just made the wrong choice,” the victim’s daughter says, “I could have my father right now.”

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