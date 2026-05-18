Geek News on the Radio for May 18th, 2026

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Trailer

What to Watch Before Seeing Mandalorian and Grogu

It’s been asked, what do you watch before going to see The Mandalorian and Grogu. Well here is an answer for you!

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Sam Raimi Directing Remake of “Magic”

Sam Raimi has been looking for someone to direct a remake of “Magic” the ventriloquist horror movie, but has settle with directing it himself.

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Warner Bros and Looney Tunes Back to the Big Screen

Warner Bros Motion Picture Group co-chair and CEO Pam Abdy has joined in to say that they are going to bring Looney Tunes back to the big screen.

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