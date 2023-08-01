Boner of the Day for August 1st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: A GROWN-ASS WOMAN PLAYING FART SOUNDS

Blaire Erskine, a staff writer for Jimmy Kimmel, went to see the ‘Barbie’ movie this week, only to be interrupted by over 1,000 fart noises during the film. She posted the experience on X, stating, “Finally went to see ‘Barbie’ last night and the girls in front of me did this the whole movie lmao.” Erskine took a video of the girls in front of her and posted it on X as well.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: UNCLE, WE ARE ABOUT TO DIE.

An African-American family has been issued an apology from a Texas police department, after being held at gunpoint by police. The Heard family was pulled over because police thought the car to be stolen, however, this was the conclusion after police accidentally entered in the wrong state for the license plate. They handcuffed the 6th grade son of the family and put him in police vehicle. The nephew of the family screamed, “Uncle, we are about to die.”

via Independent

Boner Candidate #3: AND HE WAS NOT, REPEAT, NOT DRINKING.

Personal physician of former presidents Obama and Trump, Ronny Jackson, was at a rodeo in Texas and was detained by police for helping a 15 year old girl having a medical emergency. The 15 year old girl’s relative, who was a nurse, was the one to find Jackson to ask for assistance in helping the young girl. Police detained him for a short time, then released him on realization of helping the young girl. Jackson’s office stated that he was not drinking during the rodeo and was sober.

via Daily Mail