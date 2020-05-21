Boner Fight for May 21st, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: STAY DOWN

A woman posted on Reddit over the weekend that her campsite was riddled by gunfire after sunset on Friday. “We started hearing bullets hissing and whizzing through our campsite,” said the woman named Jillian who only wanted her first name used for fear of retaliation. “Those 30 minutes were probably one of my most terrifying moments of my life.” On the social media posting, another person responded noticing the same illegal shooting at a nearby campsite. Jillian, her boyfriend and dog were camping in a meadow at a higher point the canyon. The bullets came from a campsite in a lower portion of the canyon.

View Video Here

Boner Candidate #2:ANOTHER KIND AND HUMAN REPUBLICAN

Republican congressional candidate Ted Howze said earlier this month he had nothing to do with social media posts from his personal accounts that demeaned Muslims, accused prominent Democrats of murder and mocked a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. The “negative and ugly ideas,” he asserted, were penned by others whom he’d given access to his accounts, but he declined to name them. In the weeks since his denial, new questions have emerged about that explanation. At least a dozen additional posts from Howze’s account over a two-year period espouse conspiracy theories, suggest Hillary Clinton and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) are responsible for murder, ordenigrate Dreamers, Islam and the Black Lives Matter movement. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were accessible on his personal Facebook account.

Read More