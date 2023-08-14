Boner of the Day for August 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS ON THE HUNT FOR SMUT

An assistant principal in Granbury, Texas has caught a booknapper red handed. “There were flashing lights from the phones looking at some books. It was dark and difficult to see,” he wrote. “One of the ladies identified herself as Karen Lowery, Board Trustee.” Karen’s successful campaign for the school board, focused on banning obscene books. The school board president declared that Karen Lowery, lied to gain access to the library, and that there has “never seen such a blatant breach of ethics in public schools.”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: I UNDERSTAND ITS SAD AND ALL, BUT CANT YOU COME IN TO WORK ANYWAY?

Putting down your animal is typically unexpected, and always a hard time. A barista from Starbucks is sharing her awful experience as an employee, on Twitter, where their boss tells them to reschedule putting down their beloved pet. Their boss responded, “I understand it’s a tough situation but you have plenty of notice so it’s not going to be approved if you don’t come in. Is there a way you could do it on a night where you don’t work the next day?”

via Your Tango

Boner Candidate #3: DR. JACKSON WAS JUST TRYING TO HELP

According to an incident report, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson threatened to beat up a state trooper, and take down the Carson County sheriff in the next election after deputies detained the congressman at a rodeo. Kate Lair, a spokesperson for Jackson said, “Congressman Jackson was not drinking and was prevented from giving medical care in a potentially life-threatening situation due to overly aggressive and incompetent actions by the local authorities present at the time of the incident.”

via Texas Tribune