Boner of the Day for August 3rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHOWING HOMES IS THIRSTY WORK

In Canada a real estate agent was getting ready to show a home when he became thirsty. He went to the fridge with the full intention of finding water to drink, but instead found a jug of milk. He then drank the milk straight out of the jug, and then put the milk back in the fridge. The current owners of the home saw this happen on the footage from the camera they had installed. The real estate agent said that he was “unusually dehydrated” and “under considerable stress”. He was fined $20,000 for the incident.

via National Post

Boner Candidate #2: YOU HAVE EMBARRASSED YOUR COUNTRY

Athletic director of Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has been put on a temporary leave after a women’s 100 meter sprint in the World University Games. The runner chosen to run for Somalia was seen in a viral video falling out of frame and falling very much behind her competitors. She eventually finishes the sprint, but with the slowest time on record. Ever.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: HE SAID HE WAS WAITING FOR A FRIEND, BUT I COULD SEE HIS BUM

An England man was spotted in a tree with no pants on. He was seen in a park by a local resident, who asked the man what he was doing. The pantsless man said repeatedly, “I’m waiting for my friend.” The local resident and his wife posted on Facebook about the incident to warn other families in the area. Police then searched the area where the man in the tree was spotted, but they did not find him.

via Kent Online