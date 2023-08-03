Geek News for August 3rd, 2023

Loki Season 2 Trailer

This trailer has reached the record breaking number of over 80 million views

via Cable TV

Elemental is trending to do as well as Encanto

Opening weekend did not go as planned for the movie Elemental. There was lack of promotion for the film. However, now it is trending to surpass Encanto.

via Disney Dining

Scream 7 new director named

Christopher Landon, director of Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, is set to be director of the 7th movie in the Scream series.

via People

Stephen Amell screenwriter strike opinion

Stephen Amell speaking against striking in general. “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them,” he said after a fan asked him about the strike. Amell added: “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”

via USA Today

New Spider-verse available in September

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be available on Blu-ray in September.

via Bleeding Cool

Post Malone buys MTG one ring card

Rapper, Post Malone, buys the only Magic: The Gathering One Ring card priced at 2 million dollars.

via Polygon