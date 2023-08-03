Geek News for August 3rd, 2023

Loki Season 2 Trailer
This trailer has reached the record breaking number of over 80 million views
via Cable TV
Elemental is trending to do as well as Encanto
Opening weekend did not go as planned for the movie Elemental. There was lack of promotion for the film. However, now it is trending to surpass Encanto.
via Disney Dining
Scream 7 new director named
Christopher Landon, director of Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, is set to be director of the 7th movie in the Scream series.
via People
Stephen Amell screenwriter strike opinion
Stephen Amell speaking against striking in general. “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them,” he said after a fan asked him about the strike. Amell added: “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”
via USA Today
New Spider-verse available in September
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be available on Blu-ray in September.
via Bleeding Cool
Post Malone buys MTG one ring card
Rapper, Post Malone, buys the only Magic: The Gathering One Ring card priced at 2 million dollars.
via Polygon