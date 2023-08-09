Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S A LOGICAL REASON WE THEMED OUR WEDDING THE WAY WE DID.

A newlywed couple, Fernando and Josefina, in Mexico has a very different kind of wedding, but not in a good way. The couple got married on the day Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun 77 years prior. Fernando was dressed as a German soldier and so were many guests. Fernando has been a longtime supporter of Hitler, and both of his kids are named after Nazi soldiers. “People don’t know the real story… He [Hitler] was a vegan, got his country out of poverty, and regained the German territory lost during World War I.” Fernando has said he has received death threats, been spit on, and even had a gun pointed in his face.

via Vice

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU LOOK IN A DICTIONARY FOR THE DEFINITION OF ‘HYPOCRITE’ YOU’LL FIND GOUD MARAGANI’S PICTURE.

Goud Maragani wants to censure Aimee Winder Newton for her support for Equality Utah. If Newton was to be punished, she would be suspended from her spot on the Utah Republican Party State Central Committee. Margani is seen as a hypocrite, however, because he has also asked for endorsement from Equality Utah like Newton has. Maragani wrote in an email, “As a gay man who is also a racial minority, I would love your organization’s endorsement in this race… If we want a more inclusive society, we need to get members of our community elected into more offices and it would be good to show that we have a variety of viewpoints in our community.”

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: I REGRET TO SAY THIS IS NOT SATIRE. THIS IS NOT A JOKE.

Founder of WEE1 Tactical, Eric Schmid, has created a new type of assault rifle labeled the JR-15. Schmid explains how the rifle fits the kids perfectly. Its not to heavy and its small enough for them to carry. The JR-15 has caused some concern amongst people since school shootings are frequent in the U.S. currently. However, WEE1 is encouraging gun safety, this could still be an issue. Schmidt explains how the safety on the JR-15 is child proof for younger kids, but not for older kids.

via Intelligencer