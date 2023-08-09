Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.09.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, August 11th
Clutch at The Depot
Dierks Bentley – Gravel and Gold Tour at USANA
Sunday, August 13th
Paramore- RESCHEDULED at the Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Hot Air Balloon Festival 2023 11th and 12 at Storm Mountain Park – Link
Marc Maron at Wiseguys – Link
Beetlejuice Live at the Eccles Theater – through 13th – Link
Friday, August 11th
Das Energi at Saltair – Link
Michael Franti & Spearhead at Deer Valley – Link
Lost 80’s Live at Sandy Ampitheater – Link
JVKE live at The Complex (Sold Out) – Link
NF – HOPE TOUR at Delta Center – Link
Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park– Link
- Movie: BREAKIN’ 2: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO
The 15th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival Presented By Harmons at Fairgrounds – Link
Saturday, August 12th
Das Energi at Saltair – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link