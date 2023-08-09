Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.09.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, August 11th

Clutch at The Depot

Dierks Bentley – Gravel and Gold Tour at USANA

Sunday, August 13th

Paramore- RESCHEDULED at the Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Hot Air Balloon Festival 2023 11th and 12 at Storm Mountain Park – Link

Marc Maron at Wiseguys – Link

Beetlejuice Live at the Eccles Theater – through 13th – Link

Friday, August 11th

Das Energi at Saltair – Link

Michael Franti & Spearhead at Deer Valley – Link

Lost 80’s Live at Sandy Ampitheater – Link

JVKE live at The Complex (Sold Out) – Link

NF – HOPE TOUR at Delta Center – Link

Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park– Link

Movie: BREAKIN’ 2: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO

The 15th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival Presented By Harmons at Fairgrounds – Link

Saturday, August 12th

Das Energi at Saltair – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link