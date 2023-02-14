Boner of the Day for February 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS NOT THE KIND OF BEHAVIOR WE EXPECT FROM THE MOST IMPORTANT BALLET CHOREOGRAPHER IN GERMANY
Marco Goecke, takes his work of being a ballet director seriously. So much in fact that Marco doesn’t take much crap from critics. Instead he’s the one smearing that crap across the face of a critic. His recent work had a dance critic of 25 year raving in the local paper that audiences would “going insane” or “being killed by boredom.” Once Marco got wind of that he confronted the critic with a bag of dog excrement then smeared it across her face. The police department released a statement claiming that “The investigations are at the beginning.” Mr. Goecke did not respond to a request to interview.
Boner Candidate #2: TERRY, IT’S TIME TO GO.
Terry Bradshaw is the king of cringe in the NFL, and it is getting worse. Postgame Super Bowl is a time to rejoice for the winners. Terry seems to make these offbeat comments trying to be funny, but more often than not he’s cruelly out of touch with reality. When he took the podium to introduce Chief’s coach, Andy Reid, for winning the Super Bowl he opted to make jokes about his weight. Terry could’ve highlighted the fact that this was the second time he took the trophy as a coach. Instead Terry calls Andy a “big guy” multiple times, he caps it off by telling him to “waddle” over to the podium.
Boner Candidate #3:
THE CHEERLEADER WAS NOT PLEASED.
Sometimes things get really heated on the basketball court by the players. A conference game between Mississippi Valley State, and Alabama A&M had people fired up over the weekend. A cheerleader from Mississippi Valley State felt the heat enough that she confronted an Alabama player. When inbounding the ball the Alabama player hit her leg by accident, so she was not pleased. The cheerleader entered the court when the play stopped. It seemed like she shoved him while you hear the broadcaster say, “They’re gonna put one of the cheerleaders out of the game. It’s getting real heated here.”