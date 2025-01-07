Boner of the Day for January 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: IT TURNS OUT BLACK MAGIC HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH IT.

Officer responds to a motorcycle accident, where resident Mayur told the officer he woke up on the side of the road and his fingers have been chopped off! After giving what seemed an ordinary story to the officer- stating he was riding his motorcycle and he suddenly felt dizzy and woke up in pain- the officer thought maybe his fingers were taken to use in a practice of black magic ritual. After being further investigated, authorities came to the conclusion that Mayur had cut off his own fingers. Mayur then confessed he chopped his own fingers off to avoid having to go to work.

Boner Candidate #2: HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON; A PIOUS LIAR

After being reelected as speaker of the House, Mike Johnson recited a prayer in front of congress- he then claimed that he was quoting directly from President Thomas Jefferson. Stating that Thomas Jefferson prayed the words that he recited everyday during his presidency and offered a “Prayer to the nation”. The issue wasn’t that he prayed in front of congress, but that the Jefferson Foundation noted that although that the words recited in the prayer are often associated with Thomas Jefferson, its not likely that he was the true source of the words.

Boner Candidate #3: BOB THROWS NADINE UNDER THE BUS

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is trying a new strategy as his on going bribery trial – switching the blame to his wife. In which legal experts say he might not get the outcome he is looking for with jurors. Menendez’s attorneys have tried to show that Bob and his wife; Nadine, live separate lives stating that Bob is unaware of his wife’s financial challenges, in hopes that this work. Both the Senator and his wife pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges relating to a wide-ranging bribery schemes. Nadine’s trial is pushed to August, as she is recovering from Breast Cancer surgery.

