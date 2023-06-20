Boner of the Day for June 20th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S A LOT OF PRESSURE IN THIS JOB
A pilot hired by Delta has now been charged after showing up drunk, for a flight from Scotland to NYC. A spokesperson for the airline stated, “Delta confirms that one of its crew was taken into custody [Friday] morning at EDI Airport. “Delta is assisting the authorities with their on-going inquiries. Delta’s EDI-JFK flight (June 16) has been canceled, and customers are being re-accommodated. We apologize to customers impacted by this cancellation.” The pilot was in court yesterday. Delta stated that, “our alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry, and we have no tolerance for violation.”
Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES A GOOD BOSS HAS TO GET CREATIVE
A company in California is now facing fines for hiring a priest to wheedle confession from employees about ‘workplace sins’. The company is now required to pay out $140,000 in fines to 35 employees. The department of labor received a complaint from an employee of the restaurant, Taqueria Garibaldi. The complaint stated that they were pressured to ‘get the sin out’ by confessing to being late to work, stealing from the restaurant, or anything else they may have done to harm the company. Marc Pilotin said, “This employer’s despicable attempts to retaliate against employees were intended to silence workers.”
Boner Candidate #3: ALL RIGHT SONNY, TELL ME AGAIN HOW MUCH YOUR SNO-CONES ARE.
A 13 year old kid was chilling out with his shaved ice while a customer was packing some heat. Emily Carter and her son James were operating a snow cone machine. One black Dodge Charger pulled up, and once they couldn’t agree on a price the driver shown he was packing heat. Nothing beats a refreshing snow cone after a day at the shooting range. James said, “I had a panic attack when I started because the machine wouldn’t turn on. ” A shaved ice in the hand, is worth two in the holster. James goes onto say, “(I was) super frightened because I never thought that would ever happen to me.”