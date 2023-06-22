Boner of the Day for June 22nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT MAKES YOU THINK I’M A WHITE SUPREMACIST?
A Montana woman, Sunny White, has not been charged yet in the case of running over, killing an indigenous woman, and then fleeing the scene. Locals believe Sunny is a white nationalist, and that the crash was intentional. She then lost custody of her two kids, Aryan (4), Nation (2) after the incident. Shortly after that, she broke into the father’s home to take her kids back which caused a missing endangered persons advisory. It’s been two months since Sunny killed Mika Westwolf and nothing has been done about it. Mika’s mother, Carissa said, “I just want to know the truth about what happened to my girl.”
via HuffPost
Boner Candidate #2: I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I?
A cat fight nearly broke out between Lauren Bobert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene because they are unable to agree to each other’s resolution over impeaching President, Joe Biden. Bobert drew near a sitting Greene, to initiate conversation about statement Greene made publicly about Lauren. Immediately Lauren stood up and said, “I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me, and you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.” Lauren brushes it off to respond, “Ok, Marjorie, we’re through.” Marjorie then ticks, “We were never together.”
via The Daily Beast
Boner Candidate #3: HEY, GUYS. PRAY THAT HE’S ALIVE, WHILE I GO TO A CONCERT, AND HAVE A SEX WORKER SIT ON ME.
The still very alive step-son, of the billionaire trapped on the lost submersible, has deleted his Twitter account after smooching up to a sex worker. Brian Szasz, 36 responded, “Yes Please!” with a heart face emoji to a picture of a half naked woman showing off her booty. Right before he was tweeting for prayers for his likely dead relative. Then he started to defend his reasoning for attending a Blink-182 concert, to Cardi-B, of all people. Brain tweeted, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”
via Daily Mail